Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.