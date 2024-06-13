Berkley W R Corp Acquires 174,002 Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,002 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.40% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 349,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE DSAQ opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Direct Selling Acquisition Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the direct selling industry.

