Berkley W R Corp Acquires 274,933 Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,933 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.65% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 522,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

TenX Keane Acquisition stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

