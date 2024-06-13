Berkley W R Corp Acquires 79,544 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,544 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 9.74% of Global Star Acquisition worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLST. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 991,397 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 345,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 258,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global Star Acquisition stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GLST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

