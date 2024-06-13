Berkley W R Corp Acquires 95,453 Shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.77% of Chenghe Acquisition I worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 45.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LATG opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 million and a P/E ratio of -63.16.

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

