Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 348.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,702 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 10.49% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the last quarter.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

