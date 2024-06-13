Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,110 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.41% of Cartica Acquisition worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 122,747 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITE stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

