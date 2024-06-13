Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the period. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III makes up about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.31% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

TRTL opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

