Berkley W R Corp Buys 14,914 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.51% of OCA Acquisition worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 709,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCAX opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

