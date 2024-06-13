Berkley W R Corp Buys 167,906 Shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 1,307.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,906 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.88% of ClimateRock worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of CLRC stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. ClimateRock has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

ClimateRock Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

