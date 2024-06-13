Berkley W R Corp Buys 213,809 Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,809 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.59% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

