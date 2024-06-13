Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.61% of Distoken Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Distoken Acquisition by 631.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124,990 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Distoken Acquisition by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 21.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 257,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIST opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

