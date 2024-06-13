Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 249,084 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.25% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 446,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBST opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

