Berkley W R Corp Cuts Stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Berkley W R Corp cut its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,916 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.40% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 448,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WEL stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

