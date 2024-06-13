Berkley W R Corp Grows Stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.84% of Evergreen worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergreen by 167.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 233,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 577,470 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergreen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergreen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 598,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 147,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Evergreen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

