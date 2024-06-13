Berkley W R Corp Has $2.11 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Berkley W R Corp cut its holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.41% of Kernel Group worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Kim LLC increased its position in Kernel Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kernel Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 367,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.