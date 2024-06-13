Berkley W R Corp Has $2.42 Million Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,430 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 475,060 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of ROSS opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

