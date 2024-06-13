Berkley W R Corp Has $2.70 Million Holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.35% of IX Acquisition worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IX Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IXAQ stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.
IX Acquisition Profile
