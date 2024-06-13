Berkley W R Corp Has $5.06 Million Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,201 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.69% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ALSA stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

