Berkley W R Corp Has $6.01 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.87% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CFFS stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

