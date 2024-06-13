Berkley W R Corp Has $9 Million Holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) by 327.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,344 shares during the period. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.87% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEGR opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

