Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,963 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.53% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 4,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 560,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 547,444 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 213,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEDA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Profile

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue opportunities in the energy, built environment, and transport sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

