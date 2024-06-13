Berkley W R Corp Increases Position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.07% of Tristar Acquisition I worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 92,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Tristar Acquisition I by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,013,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 813,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRIS opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

