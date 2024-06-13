Berkley W R Corp Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 305,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSLM opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

