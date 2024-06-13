Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.87% of Plutonian Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plutonian Acquisition by 17,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Plutonian Acquisition by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

