Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,458,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for 1.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

