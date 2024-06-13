Berkley W R Corp Purchases 180,794 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,794 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.49% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNVT. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 640,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

