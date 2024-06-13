Berkley W R Corp Purchases 24,635 Shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.15% of TLGY Acquisition worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

