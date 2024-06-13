Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 308,586 Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.57% of Zalatoris II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLS opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

