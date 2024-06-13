Berkley W R Corp Raises Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,758 shares during the period. Pyrophyte Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.90% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pyrophyte Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHYT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities operating in the energy transition industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.