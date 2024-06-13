Berkley W R Corp Raises Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,758 shares during the period. Pyrophyte Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.90% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Pyrophyte Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PHYT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.
About Pyrophyte Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pyrophyte Acquisition
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.