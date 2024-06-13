Berkley W R Corp Reduces Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,050 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Slam worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter worth $11,393,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Slam by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 177,740 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Slam by 181.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 316,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Slam by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAM opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 million, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.01. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Slam Profile

Slam ( NASDAQ:SLAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

