Berkley W R Corp Reduces Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its holdings in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.70% of WinVest Acquisition worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
WinVest Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WINV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $16.74.
About WinVest Acquisition
