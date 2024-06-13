Berkley W R Corp Reduces Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its holdings in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.70% of WinVest Acquisition worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

