Berkley W R Corp Sells 204,068 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,068 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

