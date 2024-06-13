Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.82% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Kim LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

