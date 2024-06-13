Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 108,450 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1,084,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares during the period. BILL accounts for about 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BILL worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in BILL by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

