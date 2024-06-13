Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,460 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 154,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up 4.4% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MicroStrategy worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,603.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,430.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,043.94. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -239.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,671 shares of company stock valued at $75,837,011. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.