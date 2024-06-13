Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,780 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 0.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $131,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,174 shares of company stock valued at $26,282,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.1 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

