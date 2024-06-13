Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 169,370 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1,693,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,370 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 5.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 39,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 639,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Shares of SQ opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

