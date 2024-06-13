Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 351,150 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3,511,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises 3.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,024,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 857.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,467 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.