Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 87,060 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 870,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,060 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 3.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Roku worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $14,626,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 3.1 %

ROKU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

