Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,933.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,933 shares of company stock worth $91,087,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

