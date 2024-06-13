Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $114,983,000. Alta Park Capital LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 44,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 344,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $591.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.