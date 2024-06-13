Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 6.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,333 shares of company stock worth $47,966,468 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

