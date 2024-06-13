Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at $29,615,803.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

