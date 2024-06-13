Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 171.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,599.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,578.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,607.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

