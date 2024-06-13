Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,000. Affirm accounts for 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

