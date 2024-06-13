Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Up 12.7 %

ZG stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

