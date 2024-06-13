Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 13,230 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 194.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,129,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,419 shares of company stock worth $79,704,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

DDOG opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

