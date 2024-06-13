Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 61,790 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,790 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 243.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

