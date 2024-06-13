Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZS opened at $188.83 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

